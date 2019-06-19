Paddling For A Purpose

(WDIV/NBC NEWS) – Three men are paddling with a purpose across Lake Erie.

Jeff Guy, Kwin Morris and Joe Lorenz are the founders of the non-profit organization called Stand Up for Great Lakes.

They’ve paddled across Lakes Superior, Michigan and Huron, and have witnessed the heartbreak of pollution and algae bloom.

Now, they’re paddleboarding 80 miles across Lake Erie in an effort to raise awareness about environmental issues.

The three men plan to make a couple stops along their journey to promote their message and hopefully raise money for research.

They hope their story inspires others to take part in protecting our planet.