TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/NBC News Channel) – Writing a letter to Santa is a holiday tradition for many children, but it’s not easy for everyone, including the visually impaired.

Erika Rothermel is known as the “head elf” at VisionCorps in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

She’s helping answer special letters to Santa.

Last year, VisionCorps invited children, and those young at heart, to start sending their holiday wish lists there.

“The children write a Braille letter to Santa, and I will hand the letter off to Santa personally. I will check his Braille. I will check it twice,” Rothermel laughed.

VisionCorps has gotten letters from around the country.

Rothermel said it doesn’t matter when you send your letter to Santa, she’ll make sure she gets them answered.

“We wanted it to be when you have time, send it. It’s a good opportunity to practice, and we didn’t want to limit that,” she said.

The feedback has been great.

“People that are blind or visually impaired find it as an opportunity to be included and people that aren’t blind and visually impaired just think it’s a really cool tradition to start,” she said.

If you want to send a letter to Santa in Braille, the address is Letters to Santa (Erika Rothermel, head elf) VisionCorps, 244 N. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603.