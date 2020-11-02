Over 93 million votes cast across the US already

(NBC/WFLA) – Over 93 million votes have already been cast in this year’s presidential election.

That’s according to the latest data from TargetSmart in addition to the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida.

As of Sunday evening at 8:30, the number of votes cast across the nation was 93,297,208.

The U.S. Elections Project says of that 93 million+, 34,045,137 were in-person votes, 59,252,071 were mail ballots returned and there were 31,958,869 mail ballots outstanding.

For the state of Florida, 8,700,645 votes were cast. That number equates to 61.9% of registered voters in the state.

