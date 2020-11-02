Over 93 million votes cast across the US already

National

by: , NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC/WFLA) – Over 93 million votes have already been cast in this year’s presidential election.

That’s according to the latest data from TargetSmart in addition to the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida.

As of Sunday evening at 8:30, the number of votes cast across the nation was 93,297,208.

The U.S. Elections Project says of that 93 million+, 34,045,137 were in-person votes, 59,252,071 were mail ballots returned and there were 31,958,869 mail ballots outstanding.

For the state of Florida, 8,700,645 votes were cast. That number equates to 61.9% of registered voters in the state.

For more information, click here.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss