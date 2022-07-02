JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Police are investigating into a southern Indiana funeral home after over 30 bodies, some of which were decomposing, were discovered inside.

According to a report by the Louisville Courier-Journal, police in Jeffersonville, Indiana were called late Friday night to the Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center. Jeffersonville PD Maj. Isaac Parker said the department worked into Saturday morning and located 31 bodies.

Parker said some of the bodies were in “advanced stages of decomposition,” the newspaper reported. Additionally, JPD officers said they found the post-cremation remains of 16 others.

The recovered bodies were taken by the Clark County Coroner’s Office which is working to identify the remains. Some bodies had been stored at the funeral home since March.

So far, no arrests have been made although Parker said the prosecutor’s office is aware of the situation, the news outlet added.

Lankford Funeral Home is located on the 3100 block of Middle Road in Jeffersonville.