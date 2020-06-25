Opening of Disneyland delayed in California

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2015, file photo, visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty’s Castle in the background at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. Saying they don’t know when they’ll be able to re-open many of their businesses with the coronavirus spreading, Walt Disney Co. officials announced they will start furloughing workers in two weeks at its theme parks resorts in Florida and California. The statement released late Thursday, April 2, 2020 from The Walt Disney Co. said the first wave of furloughs will start April 19 and involve workers whose jobs aren’t necessary at this time. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (WFLA) – Disneyland’s reopening has been delayed, the company announced in a statement on Wednesday.

The company previously announced a proposed phased opening of its theme parks for July 17. Health and safety protocols for Walt Disney World in Florida have been approved.

However, for Disneyland, the State of California has indicated it will not issue theme park reopening guidelines until “sometime after July 4,” according to Disney Parks News’ statement.

“Given the time required for us to bring thousands of cast members back to work and restart out business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and resort hotels until we receive approval from government officials,” the statement reads.

Downtown Disney will reopen as planned on July 9, with health and safety protocols approved and in place.

Disneyland thanks its cast and guests for their continued patience while it awaits approval from the government.

Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom will open at Walt Disney World on July 11. Epcot and Hollywood Studios will follow on July 15.

A reservation system is in place for the parks.