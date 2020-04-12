Online service held for Kennedy family members who drowned

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (The Baltimore Sun) — Thousands of people attended a virtual memorial service over the weekend for two extended members of the powerful Kennedy family who died after their canoe overturned in the Chesapeake Bay.
The Baltimore Sun reports that the memorial service was conducted Saturday in several locations over the remote video conferencing service Zoom due to social distancing requirements amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Family members read poems, sang songs, prayed and shared memories. Singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge performed.
Authorities found the bodies of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and her son, Gideon, last week after a search that lasted for days.
