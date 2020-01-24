Online dating app Tinder adds new safety features

Live Now
TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) – Match, the dating conglomerate that owns Tinder, announced it’s adding two new safety features to its dating app.

Users will be able to hit a panic button in case something goes wrong during a date. The button signals emergency dispatch to the location.

Users can also check-in to let friends know where they are.

The free tools can be found in a new section of the app called the safety center as soon as January 28.

Match will also roll out the new tools to OkCupid, Hinge, and the flagship Match.com later this year.

