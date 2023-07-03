TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Yes, you read that correctly. Last week, the United States Federal Aviation Administration gave the green light to the first flying car.

On June 27, Alef Aeronautics, a sustainable mobility company that’s in the process of designing and developing a flying car, announced it received a Special Airworthiness Certification from the FAA, marking it the first time that a vehicle of this nature has received “legal approval to fly” from the government.

According to Alef, the FAA is currently working on its policies for the electric vehicle, which takes off and lands vertically, as well as governing interactions between the vehicle and ground infrastructure.

The Special Airworthiness Certification, therefore, limits the locations and purposes for which the company is permitted to liftoff the car.

“We’re excited to receive this certification from the FAA. It allows us to move closer to bringing people an environmentally friendly and faster commute, saving individuals and companies hours each week. This is a one small step for planes, one giant step for cars,” Alef CEO Jim Dukhovny said in a statement.

While the car can soar through the air, Alef said the car can also drive on public roads. The vehicle can also carry one or two occupants.

Since Alef unveiled its “Model A” flying car in Oct. 2022, the company has already received “strong pre-orders from both individuals and companies,” according to a press release.

In fact, the company stated that it’s already taking deposits for the pre-order of the “Model A” car for a price of $300,000. Drivers can make the deposit on Alef’s website.

Alef was founded in 2015 in Palo Alto, California, by Jim Dukhovny, Konstantin Kisly, Pavel Markin, and Oleg Petrov.

To learn more information about the company of the flying car, visit here.