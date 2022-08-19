(NBC News) — A moth with a wingspan of 10 inches has been found in the U.S. for the first time, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture, which is asking residents to report further sightings.

The atlas moth — considered one of the world’s largest moths — was first reported to the state agency by a University of Washington professor last month. It was seen in Bellevue, a large suburb of Seattle.

The moth was sent to the U.S. Agriculture Department, which identified it as an atlas moth. It is believed to be the first detection of the moth in the U.S.

“This is a ‘gee-whiz’ type of insect, because it is so large,” said Sven Spichiger, the managing entomologist for the state Agriculture Department. “Even if you aren’t on the lookout for insects, this is the type that people get their phones out and take a picture of — they are that striking.”

