(NBC News) — A Capitol Police officer who was one of the first injured while trying to hold back a pro-Trump mob looking to storm the U.S. Capitol will testify at the opening hearing of the Jan. 6 committee on Thursday, two sources familiar with the matter confirmed to NBC News.

Caroline Edwards suffered a concussion on Jan. 6, 2021, when she cracked her head on the steps outside the Capitol after being knocked to the ground by rioters pushing back a barricade. “Why are you standing in our way?” one of the rioters allegedly asked her, according to court documents.

Edwards told The New York Times that she’s suffered fainting spells as a result of the brain injury, which has affected her ability to do her job.

