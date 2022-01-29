One lucky winner! $421M Mega Millions jackpot won in California

In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Someone in California is waking up a new millionaire!

A ticket in California claimed Mega Millions’ $421 million jackpot following Friday night’s drawing. The winning numbers were 3, 16, 25, 44, 55 and 13.

The multi-million dollar ticket was purchased at a Chevron gas station outside of Los Angeles, according to the California lottery. It is the 13th largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

“It’s a MEGA good Friday for California!” the lottery teased on Twitter after the drawing.

The winner, who has yet to be revealed, will have a $289.5 million cash option.

Four ticket holders matched all five white balls to win 1 million dollars, narrowly missing the jackpot. The tickets were sold in Mississippi, New York, Ohio and Texas. The Match 5 winner from Ohio hit the Megaplier and will receive an additional $3 million.

The next Mega Millions will revert to $20 million with the next drawing scheduled for Feb. 1.

