One injured in fiery plane crash near Texas airport

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (WFLA/NBC) — First responders worked to put out a fiery crash in Texas Tuesday morning.

KPRC in Texas reports that the crash happened at around 10 a.m. in Brookshire near the Houston Executive Airport, according to officials.

A preliminary investigation found that the crash happened when the plane didn’t get enough altitude while leaving the end of the runway.

The Waller County Sheriff’s Office said 21 people, including three crew members, were on board at the time. However, only one injury was reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss