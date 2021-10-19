One injured in fiery plane crash near Texas airport

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (WFLA/NBC) — First responders worked to put out a fiery crash in Texas Tuesday morning.

KPRC in Texas reports that the crash happened at around 10 a.m. in Brookshire near the Houston Executive Airport, according to officials.

A preliminary investigation found that the crash happened when the plane didn’t get enough altitude while leaving the end of the runway.

The Waller County Sheriff’s Office said 21 people, including three crew members, were on board at the time. However, only one injury was reported.