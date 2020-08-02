Oldest living Marine turns 105 years old

(CNN) – The country’s oldest living Marine is celebrating a big birthday, and just like war, the coronavirus is not stopping him from moving forward with enthusiasm.

At 105, Major Bill White, is the oldest living Marine.

So, how’s he feel about it?

“Feels just as good as it did at 104,” White said.

Major Bill’s positive spirit is just one of the many reasons there’s so much love and fanfare outside his assisted living facility.

“He was in Shanghai before WWII and the Japanese invasion and all that. Iwo Jima got hit – blown up with a grenade. Recovered from that. Spent a total of 30 years in the Marine Corps. Just an amazing guy,” said Tony Walker with The Oaks at Inglewood Senior Living Facility.

For his family members who haven’t been able to visit much because of coronavirus, this celebration is nothing short of remarkable.

“It’s very heartwarming and… does get to you that there are so many people that love him and appreciate him for his service,” said Mary Huston, White’s daughter.

Major Bill is embracing this birthday milestone and is already looking forward to the next big celebration.

“Right now, I’m trying for 106,” he said.

When asked, Major Bill said one of his secrets to his longevity is that he keeps his mind sharp by reading.

