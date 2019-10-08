(KFOR/NBC News) – An Oklahoma woman is recovering after she says she was shot in the thigh by a dog.

According to the Enid News & Eagle, passenger 44-year-old Tina Springer and driver 79-year-old Brent Parks, both of Nash, were stopped for a train when the incident happened.

Parks’ yellow lab was in the backseat of the vehicle when the dog jumped onto the console, causing a gun to discharge and hit Springer in the left thigh. The console had a folding center and a .22 caliber handgun was under it.

Parks took off his belt and used it as to tourniquet to stop the bleeding. He reportedly told police the gun is not normally loaded when he carries it.

Springer was taken to the hospital for treatment.