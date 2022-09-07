(NBC News) — An Oklahoma news anchor had the beginnings of a stroke during a live TV broadcast Saturday, she said, after she appeared to struggle to speak in the on-air incident.

In video of the newscast shared online, Julie Chin, a reporter with NBC affiliate KJRH of Tulsa, appears to struggle through a live report about an event marking the attempted launch of NASA’s Artemis I rocket.

Chin revealed in a lengthy Facebook post Sunday that her doctors believe she had the beginnings of a stroke, but not a full one.

“The episode seemed to have come out of nowhere. I felt great before our show,” she said.

