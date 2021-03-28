Oklahoma City police kill inmate who took officer hostage at jail

OKLAHOMA CITY (WFLA/AP) — Authorities say Oklahoma City police officers shot and killed an inmate who took a correctional officer hostage at a county jail.

Officers had tried to deescalate the situation Saturday at the Oklahoma County Detention Center, but authorities say they fired their weapons after the suspect held something against the neck of the hostage.

The officer has been taken to an Oklahoma City Hospital but is not reported to have suffered serious injuries, KFOR reported.

Officials say the inmate had overrun the officer while medications were being distributed. The suspect then used the officer’s keys to free other inmates on the jail’s 10th floor.

As of now law enforcement officials have not said what caused the hostage situation.

However, an alleged video posted to Facebook shows inmates during the incident claiming they did it because they had no food and could not take showers.

No word yet on if those allegations are true.