SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WFLA) — A pig caused some chaos at a McDonald’s parking lot as law enforcement officers tried to chase it.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said on Friday, troopers worked to wrangle a porcine escapee that began wandering around a McDonald’s in Springfield.

“There was a bit of oinking around in Springfield this week after a pig got loose and went hog wild,” the patrol said. “Fortunately, Springfield Post troopers were able to assist the owner and get the insu-boar-dinate pig into custody. In the end, the trooper & pig seemed to a-boar each other.”