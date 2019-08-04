Ohio shooter’s sister among 9 victims

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – Police say the 24-year-old white man behind a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, killed his sister and eight others before he was fatally shot by police.
Authorities say Connor Betts was killed by police less than a minute after he started shooting a .223-caliber rifle into the streets of a popular Dayton nightlife area around 1 a.m. Sunday.
They say his 22-year-old sister, Megan, was the youngest of the deceased victims, who were all killed in the same area.
The victims include four women and five men. They are:
- Megan Betts,22
- Nicholas Cummer, 25
- Thomas Nichols, 25
- Beatrice Warren Curtis, 26
- Lois Oglesby, 27
- Sayid Saleh, 28
- Monica Brickhouse, 29
- Logan Turner, 30
- Derek Fudge, 57
Mayor Nan Whaley says Betts was wearing body armor and had additional high-capacity magazines.
Investigators haven’t publicly discussed a possible motive.
It was the second U.S. mass shooting in less than 24 hours.