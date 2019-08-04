Ohio shooter’s sister among 9 victims

Authorities walk among evidence markers at the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. Severral people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, and the suspected shooter is also deceased, police said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – Police say the 24-year-old white man behind a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, killed his sister and eight others before he was fatally shot by police.

Authorities say Connor Betts was killed by police less than a minute after he started shooting a .223-caliber rifle into the streets of a popular Dayton nightlife area around 1 a.m. Sunday.

They say his 22-year-old sister, Megan, was the youngest of the deceased victims, who were all killed in the same area.

The victims include four women and five men. They are:

Megan Betts,22

Nicholas Cummer, 25

Thomas Nichols, 25

Beatrice Warren Curtis, 26

Lois Oglesby, 27

Sayid Saleh, 28

Monica Brickhouse, 29

Logan Turner, 30

Derek Fudge, 57

Mayor Nan Whaley says Betts was wearing body armor and had additional high-capacity magazines.

Investigators haven’t publicly discussed a possible motive.

It was the second U.S. mass shooting in less than 24 hours.