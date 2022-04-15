RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) – Investigators in Indianapolis found what is believed to be the remains of a missing man after his body was dumped following a homicide in Ohio.

Police from Ohio contacted the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office early Friday morning about the case.

Ohio authorities were investigating the disappearance of 25-year-old Easton Ho from Troy when the man’s roommates told police they had received strange text messages from early Thursday morning. He failed to show up to work in Miamisburg that morning.

Officers spent much of Thursday looking for Ho, alerting other law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for him and his vehicle. Hours later, his vehicle was found along with evidence that led officers to believe foul play was involved.

Detectives interviewed the roommates once more, including 25-year-old Sean Higgins, who allegedly admitted to hilling Ho. Higgins was taken to the Miami County Jail on charges of aggravated murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, theft and receiving stolen property.

Police said Higgins cut off Ho’s thumb in order to continue using his cellphone.

While police recovered key evidence in for the case, they were unable to find Ho’s body.

That changed Friday when deputies in Indianapolis found evidence near a bridge on Greenville Creek close to the Indiana-Ohio state line.

A conservation officer from the Department of Natural Resources and an Indiana State Police crime scene tech were called to assist. Search teams found additional evidence in the water and discovered a body around 12:15 p.m. Friday.

The remains were taken to the Randolph County Coroner’s Office to confirm the victim’s identity. Other evidence found at the scene was turned over to the Ohio investigators.