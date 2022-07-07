An Ohio man is behind bars after authorities said he struck a little league baseball coach in the back of the head with a baseball bat after a game.

Officials in Jefferson County, Ohio said Richard Andrew Fellure got into an argument with a coach and the umpire during the game with no incident.

After the game ended, officials said three people approached Fellure to discuss the dispute during the game and Fellure felt like he was threatened.

Officials said Fellure then grabbed a bat and hit the baseball coach in the back of the head.

Fellure was arrested and charged with felonious assault.