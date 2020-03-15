Ohio governor closes bars, dine-in restaurants amid spread of coronavirus; carry-out, drive-thru still open

National

by: WCMH

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: courtesy MGN)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Sunday afternoon that all restaurants and bars will close for the immediate future to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

All restaurants with delivery, carry-out, and drive-thru options will remain open, DeWine said.

DeWine said he came to the decision after being contacted by citizens around the state sharing photos and stories of crowded bars Saturday night, despite warnings of social distancing and the governor’s edict limiting crowds to no larger than 100 people.

“Based upon all of this and based upon the fact of where we are at this point, in this pandemic — we are literally at a crucial, crucial, crucial stage — Dr. Acton will be signing an order that all bars in the state and all restaurants will close at 9 o’clock tonight,” DeWine said.

The governor added he does not know how long the closure will last.

“Carry-out food is still allowed and certainly encouraged,” DeWine said.

During an appearance on NBC’s Meet The Press earlier on Sunday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he is considering closing bars and restaurants as the state fights the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

When asked by host Chuck Todd if he is considering closing bars and restaurants, DeWine said he is looking into the possibility.

“We started off last week closing the schools,” DeWine said. “We’ve reduced the number of people gathered together to 100. We’ve restricted access to our nursing homes, to our prisons, so we’re taking tough steps.”

The Ohio Department of Health announced 37 confirmed cases of the virus in Ohio Sunday, up 10 from Saturday’s numbers. There are also 361 people under investigation, up from 264 Saturday.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Why the rush on toilet paper? One economist believes he knows

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why the rush on toilet paper? One economist believes he knows"

Sunrise and Sunset times equal today...but not on the spring equinox

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunrise and Sunset times equal today...but not on the spring equinox"

All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus"

Coronavirus in Florida: 39 new cases in state, 4 in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Florida: 39 new cases in state, 4 in Tampa Bay"

Arch Deal passes away

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arch Deal passes away"

Hillsborough County schools plan to help feed students during coronavirus break

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough County schools plan to help feed students during coronavirus break"

Gov. DeSantis provides COVID-19 update from State Emergency Operations Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis provides COVID-19 update from State Emergency Operations Center"

Secretary of State Laurel Lee on Presidential Primary voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Secretary of State Laurel Lee on Presidential Primary voting"

President Trump coronavirus briefing

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump coronavirus briefing"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Near record heat today and staying warm

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Near record heat today and staying warm"

State of emergency means limited access to alf's and nursing homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "State of emergency means limited access to alf's and nursing homes"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss