Ohio governor closes bars, dine-in restaurants amid spread of coronavirus; carry-out, drive-thru still open

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Sunday afternoon that all restaurants and bars will close for the immediate future to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

All restaurants with delivery, carry-out, and drive-thru options will remain open, DeWine said.

DeWine said he came to the decision after being contacted by citizens around the state sharing photos and stories of crowded bars Saturday night, despite warnings of social distancing and the governor’s edict limiting crowds to no larger than 100 people.

“Based upon all of this and based upon the fact of where we are at this point, in this pandemic — we are literally at a crucial, crucial, crucial stage — Dr. Acton will be signing an order that all bars in the state and all restaurants will close at 9 o’clock tonight,” DeWine said.

The governor added he does not know how long the closure will last.

“Carry-out food is still allowed and certainly encouraged,” DeWine said.

During an appearance on NBC’s Meet The Press earlier on Sunday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he is considering closing bars and restaurants as the state fights the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

These are tough decisions. We're inconveniencing people and making people's lives change – but we've got to save lives. Everything we're doing is to save lives. #COVID19 #COVID19OhioReady https://t.co/Wi1USTnpbw — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 15, 2020

When asked by host Chuck Todd if he is considering closing bars and restaurants, DeWine said he is looking into the possibility.

“We started off last week closing the schools,” DeWine said. “We’ve reduced the number of people gathered together to 100. We’ve restricted access to our nursing homes, to our prisons, so we’re taking tough steps.”

The Ohio Department of Health announced 37 confirmed cases of the virus in Ohio Sunday, up 10 from Saturday’s numbers. There are also 361 people under investigation, up from 264 Saturday.

