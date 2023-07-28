TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A not-so-sly bank robber got caught on Wednesday trying to escape police through a bank’s drive-thru ceiling shaft in Ohio.

Huron police officers responded to an alarm that went off around 2:12 a.m. at a VacationLand Federal Credit Union.

While scoping out the building, the officers heard noises coming from a roof area, hovering over the drive-thru. Upon inspection, they found a blue recycling bin positioned just under an access door in the middle of the drive-thru lane.

The video shows the suspect, 27-year-old Tristan J. Heidl, open the roof access door and drop a backpack. Heidl then leaps down and is arrested.

According to police, the backpack contained several construction tools.

Heidl was charged with breaking and entering, possession of criminal tools and safecracking. He is being held in the Erie County jail on a $50,000 bond.