Officials: Suspected Times Square shooter arrested in Florida

Police released images of Farrakhan Muhammad, the suspect in the Times Square shooting that took place May 8, 2021. (Credit NYPD)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/WPIX) – The man suspected of opening fire in Times Square Saturday night, injuring three bystanders, has been found and arrested in Florida.

Officials with the New York Police Department say U.S. Marshals and the New York-New Jersey Fugitive Task Force arrested 31-year-old Farrakhan Muhammad in the Jacksonville area, where he was found hiding out with a girlfriend.

The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office confirms Muhammad was at a McDonald’s, located at 802 South Walnut Street, in Starke, Florida.

UPDATE: @NYPDDetectives have identified the suspected wanted in connection to the shooting in Times Square on Saturday, May 8th.



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Farrakhan Muhammad please call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS. He’s 31 years old, 5'6" and 160lbs.s pic.twitter.com/hneBxZzgbc — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 11, 2021

On Saturday, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said the shooting victims were innocent bystanders and were unknown to each other.

One of the victims, a 4-year-old girl, was buying toys with her family when she was shot in the leg, Shea said. The young girl was set to undergo surgery for her injuries at Bellevue Hospital in New York City.

The other victims include a 23-year-old woman visiting from Rhode Island, who was also shot in the leg, and a 43-year-old woman from New Jersey, who was shot in the foot.

No other information has been released at this time.

