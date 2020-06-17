Officials say veteran telehealth appointments increased by 1,000% in last four months

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - "7-Eleven Day," otherwise known as "Free Slurpee Day" has been canceled for the first time in nearly 20 years as the convenience store chain continues to make adjustments in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

"While it pains the world’s largest convenience store chain to pause this highly-anticipated, time-honored summer tradition, it has made the decision with the safety of customers and employees in mind amid the COVID-19 pandemic," 7-Eleven said in a statement.