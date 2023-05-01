Update 4:43 p.m.

The Sheriff says they executed a search warrant at the property around 3:00 p.m. and that is when they discovered the bodies.

The Medical Examiner is working to confirm the identities of those found.

The missing girls were believed to be with Jesse McFadden who has served prison time for a rape conviction. The Tulsa NBC affiliate KJRH reports he was due in court Monday for soliciting a minor and possession of child pornography.

Update: 4:28 p.m.

The Okmulgee County Sheriff confirms they believe the bodies of 14-year old Ivy Webster and 16-year old Brittany Brewer have been found on property in Henryetta.

Update: 4:15 p.m.

Authorities confirmed to KJRH, the NBC affiliate in Tulsa and KTUL, that seven bodies have been discovered on property in Henryetta.

Both reports say the bodies of the missing teens have been located along with Jesse McFadden and four other people.

Chopper 4 is on the way to Henryetta along with another crew.

This is developing, refresh for updates.

Original Story:

HENRYETTA, Okla. (KFOR) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is looking for two missing and possibly at-risk and endangered teens. The search has resulted in an Amber Alert according to the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s office.

14-year old Ivy Webster and 16-year old Brittany Brewer were last seen Monday morning at 1:22 a.m. in Henryetta.

According to the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office, Webster was supposed to return home by 5 p.m. Sunday after spending the weekend with a friend but didn’t show up.

Ivy Webster, 14. Image provided by Image provided by Okmulgee County Sheriff

Webster was reported to be staying with Holly McFadden, her daughter, and Jesse McFadden.

It was thought the group went to a ranch in McAlester but the sheriff’s office says that didn’t happen.

Investigators also say at some point, Brittany Brew was picked up Saturday night by the group.

Brittany Brewer, 16. Image provided by Okmulgee County Sheriff

Ivy Webster was last seen wearing a black ‘Van’s’ hoodie, blue jeans with large holes at the knee and black shoes.

Brittany Brewer was last seen wearing a black bathing suit, blue shorts with flowers and white tennis shoes.

They might be traveling in a white Chevy Avalanche (Oklahoma tag LRW-469) with Jesse McFadden.

McFadden was convicted of rape and has been in prison.

Jesse McFadden. Image provided by OHP

The sheriff’s office has also requested assistance from the District 25 Violent Crime Task Force to assist in this case.

If you see the teens or McFadden, you are asked to call the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office and ask to speak with Chief Deputy Smokey Patchin.