Officials halt search for woman who went overboard on cruise

U.S. Coast Guard authorities have halted the search for a woman who reportedly went overboard on the cruise ship near Ensenada, Mexico. Petty Officer First Class Adam Stanton says authorities searched more than 31 hours for the woman before pausing the search on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, pending additional information.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — U.S. Coast Guard authorities have halted the search for a woman who reportedly went overboard on a cruise ship near Ensenada, Mexico.

Petty Officer First Class Adam Stanton says authorities searched more than 31 hours for the woman before pausing the search on Sunday pending additional information.

He says the woman, in her mid-20s, was reported to have gone overboard early Saturday.

Passengers on the Carnival Miracle were informed that the woman fell from the balcony of her stateroom on the ship, according to a statement from Carnival Cruise Line.

The Carnival Miracle cruise ship was returning Sunday to the port in Long Beach, where federal authorities were waiting to investigate.

In a statement, Carnival said the ship was released after assisting the Coast Guard and will proceed to Ensenada before making the trek back to Southern California.

“Our thoughts are with the guest and her family, and our Care Team is providing support,” the company said.

The Carnival Miracle’s homeport is in Long Beach, the ship’s biography shows. It sails to Alaska, Hawaii and Mexico from ports in California and has a guest capacity of more than 2,100 people.