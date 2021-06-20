Official: Crash kills 10, including 9 children, in Alabama following tropical storm

ATLANTA (AP) — An official tells media that 10 people – including nine children – are dead after a two-vehicle crash in storm-drenched Alabama.

Butler County Coroner Wayne Garlock says did not release the names of the victims in Saturday’s crash but said that vehicles likely hydroplaned on wet roads.

One vehicle was from the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch.

Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond said multiple people were also injured. It was not clear how many were injured.

A tropical storm swept across the southeastern U.S. on Saturday, causing flash flooding and spurring tornadoes that destroyed dozens of homes. A 24-year-old man and a 3-year-old boy in Alabama were also killed Saturday when a tree fell on their house just outside the Tuscaloosa city limits, according to The Tuscaloosa News.