Official: 2 sheriff’s deputies killed in central Texas town

EDEN, Texas (AP/WFLA) — Two sheriff’s deputies have been killed in the central Texas town of Eden, an official with the state’s Department of Public Safety said Tuesday.

Trooper Justin Baker confirmed that the Concho County deputies died, but he said further details would be released in a statement later.

The Lubbock Police Department said in a statement that it was “heartbroken” to learn of the deaths and that its officers would escort the deputies’ bodies to a forensics lab in Lubbock later Tuesday morning.

According to Conchovalleyhomepage.com, a 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with teh shooting. Jeffrey Nicholas is charged with two counts of capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on a $4 million bond, $2 million for each count.

Eden is about 210 miles (338 kilometers) southwest of Dallas.