VIDEO: Officers rush to save choking baby after hearing cries for help across street

PASADENA, Texas (NBC News Channel) — Two Texas officers happened to be in the right place at the right time and were able to save a baby from choking.

Police in Pasadena, Texas released body camera video of the incident.

The department said the officers were at a different house when they heard frantic calls for help. They ran across the street to help.

You can see on the body camera video that the officer places the infant face down along his arm and uses a first aid technique to clear the blockage. It was over so fast, it took a moment for the mother and grandmother to realize the baby was just fine.

The officers stayed on the scene to show family members the technique he used.