Officers rescue girl, 11, after she was abducted getting off school bus

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — An 11-year-old girl was found safe and a suspect has been arrested after an Amber Alert was issued Wednesday, Massachusetts State Police said.

Charlotte Moccia, of Springfield, was recovered by troopers on the Turnpike in Charlton after a motorist reported seeing the car she was abducted in, state police spokesman David Procopio said.

A preliminary investigation suggested the girl was forced into a blue car by a man around 1:30 p.m. after getting off the school bus.

She is a student at Hampden Charter School of Science, which also issued a statement about her apparent kidnapping.

The victim had no apparent injuries but was being checked out by medical officials as a precaution.

The suspect was taken to the State Police Charlton Barracks for booking.

LATEST STORIES:


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss