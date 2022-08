(NBC News Channel) — The FBI says its field office in Cincinnati received some type of threat on Thursday.

According to officials, someone who appeared to be armed showed up at the FBI office and made a “threat.”

The specifics of the “threat” were not disclosed.

The sheriff’s office responded, but left. The FBI said it was sending an “evidence response team” to the scene.

Authorities say the man drove off, and they are now in pursuit of him.

Part of Interstate 71 is closed.