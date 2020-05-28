Officers involved in George Floyd death have invoked their Fifth Amendment right, reports say

MINNEAPOLIS (WFLA/AP) – All four officers involved in the death of George Floyd have invoked their fifth amendment right against self-incrimination according to CNN who spoke with Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman following a news conference Thursday afternoon.

According to CNN, Freeman said he is looking at the Freddie Gray case for guidance in the Floyd case and wants to have the full picture of the case before moving forward.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called in the National Guard on Thursday bracing for more violence after rioting over the death of George Floyd.

Another protest was announced for Thursday evening near county offices in downtown Minneapolis. Some stores in Minneapolis and the suburbs closed early, fearing more strife. The city shut down its light-rail system and all bus service out of safety concerns.

The 46-year-old Floyd died as police arrested him outside a convenience store after a report of a counterfeit bill being passed. The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI in Minneapolis said Thursday they were conducting “a robust criminal investigation” into the death and making the case a priority. The announcement came a day after President Donald Trump tweeted that he had asked an investigation to be expedited.

The FBI is also investigating whether Floyd’s civil rights were violated.

The officer who kneeled on Floyd and three others were fired Tuesday. The next day, the mayor called for him to be criminally charged. The mayor also appealed for activation of the National Guard.