Officers find over 20 pounds of marijuana, 40 plants after woman claims ‘maybe an ounce’ on Tennessee farm

JACKSON, Tenn. (ABC4) – A Tennessee woman is facing big trouble after a drug bust at her farm.
Peggy Brewington was arrested in Jackson, Tennessee following a month-long investigation.
On August 27, a drug task force and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search of Brewington’s home. During the search, they asked Brewington how much marijuana was inside the residence. Brewington responded with, “maybe an ounce.”
After a continued search of the residence, officers located over 20 pounds of marijuana inside the home and around 40 marijuana plants from around the property. A second search was conducted at a nearby residence and more growing marijuana and processed marijuana was recovered.
Brewington will now face the Jackson County Grand Jury for her charges.