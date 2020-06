SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (WFLA) — A state highway patrol K-9 diagnosed with terminal cancer was given his final walk last week.

Friends and colleagues of Trooper Zeller and the Missouri State Highway Patrol showed up to show support for K-9 Cuba.

Zeller knelt down with Cuba as friends and fellow law enforcement lined up to give each a pat and a hug.

“Cuba spent his lifetime in service to Missouri, and he will be missed.”