Officers become first sisters to be hired by Wis. police department

KENOSHA, Wis. (WFLA) — Two female officers became the first sisters to be hired by a police department in Wisconsin.

Officer Lindsey Zamborini and Officer Elizabeth Williams are the first sisters to be hired by the Kenosha Police Department in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The police department said Zamborini is currently assigned to second shift patrol and Williams is beginning the field training program.

LATEST STORIES: