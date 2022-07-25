(NBC News) — A Texas police officer is recovering after a robbery suspect was alleged to have shot her in the face during a high-speed chase early Saturday. The suspect died after a shootout with police, NBC affiliate KPRC of Houston reported.

Crystal Sepulveda, 29, a Missouri City police officer who has been with the force for three years, is alleged to have been shot in the face and a foot after she and other officers saw a stolen car at a Houston gas station early Saturday, leading to a high-speed chase, according to KPRC and information publicized Saturday at a news conference hosted by Houston police.

The suspect — who police said was armed with “two automatic guns with extended magazines,” according to KPRC — crashed the car in front of a home about 4 miles away and ran toward the backyard before he is alleged to have fired at the officers and struck Sepulveda.

