2 officers shot in Louisville amid Breonna Taylor protests

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WFLA/News Nation) – At least two police officers were shot in Louisville, Kentucky MetroSafe confirmed to NewsNation.

Both officers were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown.

A Kentucky grand jury on Wednesday indicted a single police officer for shooting into neighboring apartments but did not move forward with charges against any officers for their role in Breonna Taylor’s death.

A grand jury announced that Officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in connection to the police raid on the night of March 13.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss