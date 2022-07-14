BOSTON (AP) — A former Boston police officer who was beaten more than 25 years ago by colleagues who mistook him for a shooting suspect has been named the new leader of the city’s police department.

Mayor Michelle Wu named Michael Cox as commissioner on Wednesday.

The appointment is a homecoming for Cox, a city native who served in multiple roles with the Boston department before becoming chief in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in 2019.

Cox, who is Black, joined the Boston department in 1989.

He was working undercover in plainclothes in January 1995 when fellow officers mistook him for a suspect in a fatal shooting and severely beat him.