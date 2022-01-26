Officer delivers food after DoorDash driver arrested

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls resident Anastasia Elsinger got a surprise at her doorstep Tuesday afternoon when a police officer delivered her Arby’s DoorDash order.

In a Ring camera video that’s now gone viral on Tik Tok, the Sioux Falls Police officer can be heard saying the DoorDash driver had been arrested for “warrants he didn’t take care of.” So, the officer finished the delivery.

During Wednesday morning’s police briefing, officer Sam Clemens addressed the situation.

“This isn’t normal by any stretch,” he said. “It’s not like we have officers that are out delivering food but the little things like this, going above and beyond, helping people out. That’s the things that we do. And probably more often than people realize.”

