Officer accused of force in stop of Black Army officer fired

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia town has announced that one of two police officers accused of pepper spraying and pointing their guns at a Black Army officer during a traffic stop has since been fired.

The announcement from the town of Windsor on Sunday night came hours after the governor called for an independent investigation into the December 2020 encounter.

U.S. Army second lieutenant Caron Nazario filed a lawsuit this month against two Windsor officers, accusing them of drawing their guns, pointing them at him, pepper-spraying him and knocking him down, among other actions.

Windsor officials said an internal investigation determined policy wasn’t followed and Officer Joe Gutierrez has since been fired.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

April 24 2021 08:00 am

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss