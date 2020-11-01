Off-duty trooper dressed as ‘Star Wars’ Stormtrooper stops suspected drunk, wrong-way driver

(NBC) – An off-duty highway patrol trooper in Nevada stopped a wrong-way driver early Saturday morning while dressed as none other than a “Star Wars” Stormtrooper.
Video from the incident shows trooper Britta Foesch, who was on her way home from a Halloween party, when she encountered a Toyota Prius with tire damage attempting to enter the highway going the wrong way on I-15 just after 1 a.m.
Trooper Foesch managed to stop the vehicle and phoned on-duty NHP troopers who arrived shortly after.
The driver, 27-year-old Matthew Clendaniel was arrested on suspicion of DUI, driving without a valid driver’s license and two traffic violations.
