Off-duty trooper dressed as ‘Star Wars’ Stormtrooper stops suspected drunk, wrong-way driver

National

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) – An off-duty highway patrol trooper in Nevada stopped a wrong-way driver early Saturday morning while dressed as none other than a “Star Wars” Stormtrooper.

Video from the incident shows trooper Britta Foesch, who was on her way home from a Halloween party, when she encountered a Toyota Prius with tire damage attempting to enter the highway going the wrong way on I-15 just after 1 a.m.

Trooper Foesch managed to stop the vehicle and phoned on-duty NHP troopers who arrived shortly after.

The driver, 27-year-old Matthew Clendaniel was arrested on suspicion of DUI, driving without a valid driver’s license and two traffic violations.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss