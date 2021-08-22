Off-duty police officer fatally gunned down in Houston restaurant; suspects still at large

OUSTON (WGNO) — Two suspects are still on the run after killing an off-duty New Orleans police officer at a Houston restaurant early Saturday evening.

According to KTRK-ABC 13, just after 5 p.m., one of two suspects fired two shots into the patio of the Grotto Ristorante located at 4700 block of Westheimer Road with a bullet striking the NOLA officer, who was enjoying a meal with a group of people.

With guns drawn, the two suspects allegedly approached the group and demanded articles. Witnesses said everyone complied, but the shooter opened fire anyway.

Another victim, who was also shot, has been hospitalized and is listed in critical condition.







Late model Nissan Altima allegedly used in the getaway of two suspects who killed an off-duty NOPD officer at a Houston restaurant (Photos; Houston Police Department)

One suspect was described as a male wearing a black hoodie with black pants. The other male suspect was wearing a white hoodie with black pants. The suspects vehicle (shown above) is described as a gray or silver four-door Nissan Altima with paper plates.

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson released a statement at 8:43 p.m.

“We have been made aware of this incident,” Ferguson said “We are certain the Houston Police Department will work diligently to find the perpetrators of this terrible crime. We are praying for the family of our fallen officer. We are also praying for the family of the second victim in this incident.

“I want to thank Houston Police Chief Troy Finner for his strong words of support tonight.

“I would also ask that you pray for the NOPD family as we begin to understand the enormous loss we have suffered,” Ferguson continued. “At this point, we will not be identifying the fallen officer and we ask that you respect the privacy of his family at this terrible time.”

No arrests have been made, but HPD officers are searching for the suspected shooter along Westheimer Road.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.