BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – An off-duty NYPD officer was shot in the head during an attempted robbery in Brooklyn Saturday evening, officials said.

The identity of the officer, who is a five-year veteran, has not yet been released. He was hospitalized in critical condition, according to Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

“Please keep this young officer in your prayers. He is currently fighting for his life,” Sewell said.

The off-duty officer was trying to purchase an automobile when he was shot around 7 p.m. in the 400 block of Ruby Street in The Hole area of Brooklyn, NYPD officials said. The arrangement to purchase the vehicle was made through social media.

“The officer arrived at the location, accompanied by a relative. Almost immediately, the suspect displayed a gun and announced a robbery. There was an exchange of gunfire. The off-duty officer was struck,” Assistant Chief Michael Baldassano said.

The suspect fled the location after the shooting. Hundreds of officers responded to the area to search for the suspect. No arrests have been made, as of Saturday night.

Mayor Eric Adams asked the community to share any information with police that will lead to the suspect’s arrest.

“This dangerous person must be removed off our streets,” Adams said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).