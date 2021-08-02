Off-duty deputy dies while saving child from drowning in reservoir

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LINN COUNTY, Oregon (WFLA) — An off-duty deputy from Oregon died last week while trying to save a child in distress.

According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Offiice, Deputy Courtney Couch was paddleboarding with friends in the Foster Reservoir when she saw a child struggling near the swimming area of Lewis Creek Park.

However, she slipped off her paddleboard and went under the water while trying to save the child.

Bystanders pulled both the deputy and the child from the water. The child was saved, but the deputy was pronounced dead shortly after receiviing CPR.

Couch previous served in the U.S. Army and worked with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office for seven years. She is survived by her husband and son.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss