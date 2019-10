(CNN) – If you don’t have a husband but do have a special man in your life, take the chance to celebrate that guy this Thursday.

Why? Because Thursday is National Boyfriend Day.

It is observed every year on Oct. 3, honoring all boyfriends – the burley bad boys, the adorable computer geeks and the muscle-bound jocks.

So whether he’s tall, dark and handsome or short, cute and funny, give your boyfriend a loving squeeze.

