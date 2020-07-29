Obama to eulogize Rep. John Lewis at Atlanta funeral on Thursday

TAMPA (NBC) – Former President Barack Obama is expected to deliver the eulogy at Congressman John Lewis’ funeral service in Atlanta tomorrow, a source familiar with the planning tells NBC News.

The news was first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which said former President George W. Bush and former President Bill Clinton are also expected to be in attendance.

Representative John Lewis was a hero of the civil rights movement with president Obama awarding him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011.

Lewis died at the age of 80 on July 17 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Services will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta Thursday morning and will be closed to the public.

Lewis will then be buried next to his wife, Lillian, at South-View cemetery.