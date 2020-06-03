Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Obama to address Floyd protests for first time publicly in online town hall

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 2, 2018, file photo, former President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign rally for Democratic candidates in Miami. Nearly eight years after he was last on the ballot, Obama is emerging as a central figure in the 2020 presidential election. Democrats are eagerly embracing Obama as a political wingman for Joe Biden, who spent two terms by his side as vice president. Obama remains the party’s most popular figure, particularly with black voters and younger Democrats. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

(CNN) – Former President Barack Obama will address the recent protests against police violence on camera Wednesday.

The former president is participating in the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance Town Hall Series.  He’ll be joined by police reform activists and public figures, including former Attorney General Eric Holder.

This will be Obama’s first on-camera comments since the death of George Floyd, which sparked nationwide protests.

The town hall will be streamed live on Obama.org at 5 p.m. ET.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss