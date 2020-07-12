NYT: Pres. Trump considered selling Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria

(CNN) – President Donald Trump considered the idea of selling Puerto Rico in 2017, according to the New York Times who recently spoke with the former acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke.

Duke said Trump put the idea forward after the island was devastated by Hurricane Maria.

She told the paper that Trump approached the disaster as a “businessman” and asked if the US could divest it.

Duke says the idea was never seriously considered of discussed.

