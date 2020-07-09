NYPD sees ‘troubling’ 400% surge of retirement filings

NEW YORK (CNN Newsource) – The NYPD says it’s experienced a “surge” in the number of officers filing for retirement.

From June 29 to July 6, 179 uniformed members filed for retirement compared to just 35 during the same time period a year earlier which is a 411% increase.

The upsurge comes as protests against police actions continue launched by the Memorial Day death of George Floyd during an arrest in Minneapolis.

It also comes amid mounting calls to defund police departments. Last week, New York City slashed a billion dollars from its police budget, more than a sixth of its 2020 allotment.

A spokeswoman for the NYPD Deputy Commissioner for public information reacted to the retirement surge by saying “It is a troubling trend that we are closely monitoring.”