NEW YORK (CNN) – New York police say they are looking for a suspect accused of vandalizing a Black Lives Matter mural painted on the street in front of Trump Tower.

Police say a white male wearing a black hat and t-shirt splattered red paint on the letter v in “lives” before fleeing the scene.

On Twitter, President Trump blasted plans for the mural calling it a “symbol of hate” and demanding the city of New York spend the money on policing instead.